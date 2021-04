8/5: Axe-wielding man shot dead at Tennessee movie theater; Study suggests health benefits from spicy food In the latest incident at a U.S. movie theater, police say an axe-wielding man attacked a Tennessee theater. The suspect was killed by police at the scene. CBS News correspondent Anna Werner reports; capsaicin, the key ingredient in chili peppers, is shown to reduce inflammation that can lead to certain types of diseases and cancer. CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reports.