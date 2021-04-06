Live

Watch CBSN Live

8/4: Violent weather claims 2 lives in N.H. circus tent collapse; NYC outbreak of Legionnaire's disease draws scrutiny

Strong winds tore through a circus tent at the Lancaster, New Hampshire fairgrounds Monday evening, causing it to collapse. Two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured. CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers reports.; at least 7 deaths in the Bronx have been linked to Legionnaire's disease. The outbreak has sparked fear and criticism among the residents of the borough. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.