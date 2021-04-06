8/4: Violent weather claims 2 lives in N.H. circus tent collapse; NYC outbreak of Legionnaire's disease draws scrutiny Strong winds tore through a circus tent at the Lancaster, New Hampshire fairgrounds Monday evening, causing it to collapse. Two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured. CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers reports.; at least 7 deaths in the Bronx have been linked to Legionnaire's disease. The outbreak has sparked fear and criticism among the residents of the borough. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports.