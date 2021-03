8/29: White House attempts damage control after president's ISIS "strategy" comments; Behind "addictive" cookies, a recipe for success The White House said President Obama was being "candid" when he said the U.S. doesn't have a strategy to defeat ISIS in Syria. According to the Obama administration, the Pentagon is still working on military options; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets Martha Olson, who has cooked up one sweet business model with her cookies.