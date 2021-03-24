8/27: Freed American journalist back home, as mother of another hostage pleads with ISIS; Wearing cameras could help police officers American journalist Peter Theo Curtis was held captive by Jabhat al Nusra, Al-Qaeda's official wing in Syria, until the Qatari government negotiated his release on Sunday. The more extreme group ISIS has also taken American hostages, but so far has not responded to negotiations; and, in Laurel, Maryland, all street police officers now wear cameras. The initiative is spreading around the country as departments try to maintain accountability.