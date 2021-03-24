Live

Watch CBSN Live

8/27: Freed American journalist back home, as mother of another hostage pleads with ISIS; Wearing cameras could help police officers

American journalist Peter Theo Curtis was held captive by Jabhat al Nusra, Al-Qaeda's official wing in Syria, until the Qatari government negotiated his release on Sunday. The more extreme group ISIS has also taken American hostages, but so far has not responded to negotiations; and, in Laurel, Maryland, all street police officers now wear cameras. The initiative is spreading around the country as departments try to maintain accountability.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.