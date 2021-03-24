8/24: Northern California rocked by strong earthquake; Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency for Northern California A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay Area, the strongest there in 25 years. The ground began shaking early Sunday morning and was especially fierce in Napa Valley; and, California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Solana and Sonoma counties. More than 60,000 people lost their power and officials say there were dozens of water main breaks, along with more than 100 gas leaks.