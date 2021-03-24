8/23: Obama faces decision on ISIS in Syria after vacation; Humpback whales have an appetite for the Big Apple Congressional Republicans accuse the president of underestimating the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. As CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett explains, that could make President Obama's push for funding more difficult if the president expands the air war into Syria; and, researcher Paul Sieswerda counts humpback whales in and around New York City, and they're on the rise, allowing a whole new generation of whale watchers to make acquaintance with the majestic animals.