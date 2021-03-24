8/22: U.S. refocuses on homeland threat posed by ISIS; College hopeful receives letter of his dreams The horrific execution tape of journalist James Foley has refocused U.S. policymakers on the danger the group poses to the American homeland. The threat is underscored in propaganda tapes featuring Americans fighting alongside terrorists inside Syria; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman catches up with Rion Holcombe, who despite having Down syndrome, is on his way to college.