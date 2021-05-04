Live

Watch CBSN Live

8/22: CBS Evening News

Rob Joyce, the White House cybersecurity coordinator, said Tuesday the U.S. is lacking 300,000 cybersecurity experts needed to defend the country; one sunrise later, the Earth is still over the moon about the Great American Eclipse.
