8/19: Ferguson pleads with residents to stay indoors; Israeli and Palestinian kids find common ground at camp The city of Ferguson is pleading with residents to stay home or avoid the four-block area that has been the center of unrest since the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown; and, Seeds of Peace, a special summer camp in Maine, brings children together from war-torn areas, in the hope that they'll see things from a different point-of-view