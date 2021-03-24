Live

8/15: Michael Brown suspected in robbery minutes before shooting; ALS patient continues "BIGG" initiative to bring people together

New surveillance footage shows a man who appears to be Michael Brown assaulting a store owner minutes before the shooting. Officer Darren Wilson has been identified as the cop who fatally shot the 18-year-old unarmed man; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman reconnects with Chris Rosati, whose charitable initiative BIGG - Big Ideas for the Greater Good - is encouraging random acts of kindness towards strangers. Rosati, who suffers from ALS, recently held a red carpet premiere, where videos celebrating the BIGG way of life were on display for all to see.
