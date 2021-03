8/10: U.S. airstrikes continue as Iraq's Yazidis flee militants; Behind the special tree bearing many fruits The U.S. launched a fourth round of airstrikes Sunday on the Sunni militant group, ISIS. Thousands of Yazidis were left homeless and hungry after the Islamic militants seized their towns; and, a Syracuse University professor has done something no one has ever seen before. He's grown a tree that will produce 40 different kinds of fruit.