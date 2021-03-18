Live

81-year-old behind bars for pet violation

An 81-year-old great-grandmother spent two nights in a Maryland detention center for a minor pet violation committed nearly a year ago. As WJZ's GiGi Barnett reports, the senior citizen says her punishment doesn't fit the crime.
