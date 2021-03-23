8/1: Ebola outbreak feared to have "catastrophic" consequences; Master fishing pole maker won't let MS hamper his craft World Health experts say the Ebola outbreak in West Africa is out of control; the head of the World Health Organization warned of "catastrophic" consequences. Vicente Arenas reports that the two infected U.S. missionaries will be flown from Liberia to Atlanta for treatment in a hospital. Dr. Jon LaPook reports that while Africa's largest Ebola outbreak is nowhere near being under control, in the U.S. it will likely not spread; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets legendary fishing rod maker, Tom Morgan. Although Multiple Sclerosis has kept him from holding one of his creations since 1993, Morgan-designed poles are considered masterpieces by those in the fishing community.