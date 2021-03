8-year-old takes on S.C. lawmakers in bid for state fossil When 8-year-old Olivia McConnell decided her state needed an official fossil, she had no idea she was in for a fight. A bill set in motion by the young scientist that would designate the woolly mammoth as the official fossil of South Carolina hit a road block after some state senators insisted the creator of the mammoth should be recognized, as well. Wyatt Andrews reports.