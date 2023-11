77-year-old rock climber proves it's never too late to pursue a new passion For our series "Never Too Late," we head a few hours north of New York City to the Shawangunk Mountains to meet a man who picked up rock climbing at age 69. CBS News' Elaine Quijano meets up with the athlete, who is now 77, to hear how he first fell in love with the sport and why he believes it's possible to find and pursue a new hobby at any age.