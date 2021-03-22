7/7: New scrutiny for airline passengers focuses on phones and laptops; Runway near-misses on the rise at U.S. airports As security concerns deepen over future terrorist attempts involving U.S.-bound aircrafts, TSA officials are turning their attention to portable electronic devices; and, near collisions, known as incursions, on U.S. runways have increased sharply over the past three years, as airports have become busier than ever. Experts believe that better pilot training, as well as advancements in technology for when a pilot is taxiing can help curb the potential for disaster.