75th annual Tony Awards nominations announced
Awards season is in full swing, and the nominations for the 75th annual Tony Awards are out. CBS News contributor Jamie Wax joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to run down the list of who is being considered for the best of Broadway title.
