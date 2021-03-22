7/5: Emerging from shadows, ISIS leader purportedly makes first public appearance; Castello di Brolio: Birthplace of the world's finest wine Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, emerged from the shadows in a video posted on the ISIS website that claims to show him delivering a sermon in Mosul, the city that fell to ISIS fighters more than three weeks ago; and, after champagne, Chianti is probably the best-known wine in the world and Castello di Brolio in Tuscany is where it was invented. Allen Pizzey reports from the birthplace of one of the world's most popular wines.