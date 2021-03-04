745,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week The Labor Department reported 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week. The latest numbers come as President Biden and Senate Democrats agreed to limit which Americans receive a $1,400 stimulus check. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the latest from the White House, and Lori Bettinger, co-president of BancAlliance and a former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Obama administration, joined CBSN to discuss the unemployment numbers.