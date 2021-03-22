7/4: Weakening Hurricane Arthur makes way up East Coast; A teacher reaches for the stars and gets her green card The first hurricane ever recorded striking the U.S. on the Fourth of July is bearing down on the coast of Massachusetts. In Boston, WBZ-TV's chief meteorologist Eric Fisher explains what to expect as the hurricane moves up the East Coast; and, if you're a kid looking to escape the poverty and isolation of Presidio, Texas, there's really no greater vehicle than the Presidio Rocket Club. In our continuing series "On The Road" Steve Hartman meets their teacher, Shella Condino, who has been struggling to get her green card.