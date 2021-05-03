Live

7/26/17: Red and Blue

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that transgender troops will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military; Obamacare repeal seems to be stalling in the Senate as GOP lawmakers keep coming up short in vote counts.
