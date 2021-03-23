7/20: Deadly day in Gaza as Israel steps up ground offensive; California couple threatened with fine for under-watering lawn Sunday was the deadliest day yet in the Gaza conflict, with 90 Palestinians killed along with 13 Israeli soldiers. The shells poured in for hours, only briefly interrupted by a humanitarian cease-fire, which allowed rescuers to find the wounded; and, Michael and Laura Korte felt they were answering Gov. Jerry Brown's urgent call to turn off the tap. But as Danielle Nottingham explains, they were threatened with a $500 fine for under-watering their lawn.