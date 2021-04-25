Live

72-year-old grandmother earns her black belt

A 72-year-old grandmother from Canada became the third person in her family to become a Tae Kwon Do black belt, following in the footsteps of her daughter and granddaughter. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers has the story.
