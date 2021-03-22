7/2: Threatening coast, Tropical Storm Arthur nears hurricane intensity; Family, friends reflect on legacy of KKK murder victim Forecasters say Tropical Storm Arthur will become the first hurricane of the season. Warnings are up along the coast of North Carolina, with evacuations ordered in some areas. WBZ-TV's chief meteorologist Eric Fisher explains what to expect as the storm progresses; and, Viola Liuzzo, a Detroit housewife and mother of five, was the only white woman the Ku Klux Klan murdered during the civil rights movement. As Mark Strassmann explains, her death helped further the cause of equality and justice leading then President Johnson to sign the Voting Rights Act.