7/18: MH17 crash scene: Volunteers look for remains; Reflections on the deaths that haunted us this week While the arguments are raging over responsibility for the deadly shoot down, there is almost nothing being done to investigate the crash scene or to care for the remains of the victims from the disaster; and, there are 41 wars being fought around the world right now. But this week, one of those wars reached into the sky and grabbed 298 people who could have been any of us.