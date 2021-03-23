7/15: Unusually cold weather hits Midwest; Former ballplayer makes it to majors with bat-making business Severe thunderstorms tore through parts of Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and New York Tuesday. The storms ran along the edge of a bubble of cold air that has caused the Midwest to experience below normal temperatures; and, an upstart family business in Norwalk, Conn., has managed to carve out a place in the majors and put their bats in the hands of more than 160 professional baseball players.