7/11: CDC closes labs over mishandling of deadly pathogens; Connecticut man restores dignity “with a little off the top”

For the third time in a month, the CDC acknowledged deadly pathogens were handled incorrectly in government labs. Dr. Jon LaPook speaks with CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden about his response to the recent issues; and, in our continuing series “On the Road,” Steve Hartman meets Joe Cymerys, 83, who left launched a second career bringing the human touch to homeless people who need it the most.
