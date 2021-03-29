Live

71 vehicles receive high marks in IIHS crash test

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its annual list of vehicles with the best performances in its crash tests. This year, 71 models received top honors as compared to 39 the year before. Jericka Duncan reports.
