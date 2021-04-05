Live

7/1: Severe storms hit East, scorching heat grips West; master cardstacker creates epic structures

While parts of the East Coast are cleaning up after a series of vicious storms, the West Coast is battling nearly 30 wildfires amid brutal heat. Wyatt Andrews and Carter Evans report; From New York City skyscrapers to casinos, Bryan Berg can recreate almost any structure using only playing cards. CBS News correspondent Chip Reid met up with Berg on a recent project to find out why this Harvard-educated architect spends his time building houses of cards.
