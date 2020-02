Young girl's death sparks outrage in Mexico The recent murder of a 7-year-old girl in Mexico is bringing tensions to a boil in the country. Also, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro defiantly said President Trump is wrong if he thinks the U.S. can easily topple his government, and a "ghost" cargo ship washed ashore in Ireland. CBS News' Rylee Carlson joined "CBSN AM" with those stories.