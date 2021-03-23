Live

7-year-old boy suffers extreme neglect

Local police found 7-year-old Antonio nearly starving to death in his parent's Pennsylvania home. According to a Pennsylvania pediatrician, it was the worst case of child neglect she had ever seen. KDKA's Mary Robb Jackson reports.
