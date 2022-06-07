7 states holding primaries, some key for control of House in fall: CBS News Flash June 7, 2022 Seven states are holding primaries today involving nearly 80 congressional districts, including some that could determine control of the House in November. Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter over his concern about bots on the platform. And there's a new quarter from the U.S. mint – honoring Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller - the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief.