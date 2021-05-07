67 Percent Project: Refinery29's mission to represent "real" women As part of our My Generation series with Refinery29, we explore the often overlooked 67 percent of women in America who are considered plus size. Despite being a majority of the population, women sizes 14 and up only make up a reported one to two percent of what we see in the media. Refinery29 co-founder and executive creative director Piera Gelardi and plus-size model Denise Bidot join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their efforts to change the imbalance.