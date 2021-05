6/7: CBS Evening News Fired FBI Director James Comey gave a preview of the testimony he will give the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in its investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. election and whether anyone in the Trump campaign was involved; A 3-year-old girl in Kansas City, Missouri is already sure she wants to be a police officer when she grows up, so she set up a lemonade stand to raise the $40 needed to buy a police uniform.