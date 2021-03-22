Live

Watch CBSN Live

66th annual Emmy nominations announced

"Breaking Bad" won last year's Emmy for outstanding drama, but this year it faces fierce competition. "New York Magazine" TV critic Matthew Zoller Seitz shares his thoughts on the nominations with the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.