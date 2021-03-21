6/4: Taliban releases video showing Bergdahl handover; D-Day veteran shares story with future generations Newly released video shows the carefully orchestrated handover of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The tape, provided by the Taliban, contained this closing message: Don't come back to Afghanistan; and, it's been 70 years since Charlie Wilson was on Utah Beach, where he landed with the U.S. 4th Division to take France. Now his mission is to ensure future generations know the story of one of freedom's greatest victories over tyranny.