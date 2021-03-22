6/29: Obama seeks aid to stem surge in illegal border crossings; Four decades later, Vietnam vets reunite The sudden influx of children has left the U.S. government scrambling to come up with possible housing options. With broader immigration reform stalled until after the mid-term elections, President Obama will now ask Congress to take emergency actions; and, it took more than four decades before Vietnam veteran Bob Bodeman finally began a search and found two other men from his unit. But he wondered most about one man, who, to his surprise, made it out alive.