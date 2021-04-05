6/28: New York prisoner manhunt finally ends with capture; Gov. Cuomo presides over same-sex wedding at Stonewall Inn David Sweat was shot and captured by authorities about 48 hours after police shot and killed the fellow prisoner he teamed with for a daring prison escape. Sweat and Richard Matt were on the loose for over three weeks. CBS News correspondent Ann Werner has the latest report on how the dramatic pursuit of two escaped killers came to an end. ; only two days after SCOTUS legalized same-sex marriage, a couple tied the knot at a landmark in the fight for gay rights. The Stonewall Inn is often recognized as the birth place of the fight for gay rights.