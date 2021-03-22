6/28: Alleged Benghazi attack suspect pleads not guilty; New York Philharmonic's longtime concertmaster steps down Ahmed Abu Khatallah, the man suspected of helping to carry out the deadly attack on the U.S. Mission in Benghazi, made his first appearance in federal court and entered a not guilty plea. Khatallah appeared frequently in public since the September 2012 attack and dared authorities to come after him; and, after 34 years, and more than 6,000 performances, the longest serving concertmaster in the 172-year-history of the New York Philharmonic, Glenn Dicterow, is taking his final bow with the orchestra.