6/26: Supreme Court: Same-sex couples have right to marry; A week for equality In a historic decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the constitutional right to marry. CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford reports on the 5-4 ruling; From the push to remove the Confederate flag to the Supreme Court's ruling allowing same-sex couples to wed, "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley offers his reflections on a remarkable week for equality.