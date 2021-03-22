6/26: Can abortion protestors be barred from clinics?; Cape Cod whale numbers are up, delighting watchers The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that abortion protestors were within their rights to demonstrate outside of clinics. Pro-choice advocates stressed that the ruling put women seeking health care at the clinics in greater risk of harassment, and potentially violence; and, Last year, NOAA researcher Dave Wiley says he didn't see any whales off Cape Cod. Now, they're everywhere. Researchers enlisted the help of unlikely cameramen to learn more about the source of the increase.