6/25: Supreme Court upholds key part of Obamacare; American bison make a comeback in the Midwest In a 6 to 3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Obamacare subsidies. CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford explains the decision and its impact; In an effort to bring the prairie back to the "Land of Lincoln," American bison are being brought in to graze on land they haven't been on in more than 200 years. CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reports.