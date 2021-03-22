Live

6/25: Supreme Court cellphone ruling a victory for privacy advocates; Parking app aims to put a price tag on parking info

The Supreme Court ruled that police officers did not have the right to search a suspect's phone without a warrant. The Justice's said comparing a search of a suspect's phone to a wallet, or coat - which don't require a warrant - wasn't an accurate comparison due to the volume of information stored on modern phone; and, ParkModo, a new app designed to help people find open parking spaces, is causing controversy in San Francisco, where the product is being tested.
