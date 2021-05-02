Live

Watch CBSN Live

6/21: CBS Evening News

As Tropical Storm Cindy nears landfall along the southeast Texas coast, heavy rains and high surf are causing flash flooding along the Gulf Coast; In sleepy Makanda, Illinois, locals are bracing for the first total eclipse in 99 years.
