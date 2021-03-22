6/20: U.S. aims to aid border officials facing flood of immigrants; New York photographer turning perfect strangers into perfect subjects The White House is blaming a campaign of deliberate misinformation on the part of Central American smugglers for the recent rush of illegal immigrants to American borders; and, As part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets photographer Richard Renaldi, who started a project titled "Touching Strangers," where he pairs strangers off the street in tender portraits.