Live

Watch CBSN Live

6/20: U.S. aims to aid border officials facing flood of immigrants; New York photographer turning perfect strangers into perfect subjects

The White House is blaming a campaign of deliberate misinformation on the part of Central American smugglers for the recent rush of illegal immigrants to American borders; and, As part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets photographer Richard Renaldi, who started a project titled "Touching Strangers," where he pairs strangers off the street in tender portraits.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.