6/18: U.S. airstrikes in Iraq on hold pending clear intelligence; Bay Area battles seagull invasion U.S. military aircraft, including warplanes from the USS Bush, are now flying around the clock surveillance missions over Iraq. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey told Congress Iraq has requested air strikes against the insurgents who now control much of northern and western Iraq; and, it's natural to see California seagulls by San Francisco Bay, but their numbers have swelled and it's affecting everything from flights to sanitation. Scientists are unable to say whether the population surge is due to climate change or a shortage of predators.