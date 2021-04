6/18: Suspect in S.C. church massacre arrested; MLK's 1963 eulogy after the Birmingham church bombing Dylann Storm Roof, 21, is in police custody after police say he fatally shot nine people inside a South Carolina church on Wednesday night; As President Obama looked for words to comfort the nation Thursday, he found them in a eulogy delivered by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., after four young black girls were killed in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.