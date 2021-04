6/16: Deaths, injuries in California balcony collapse; Space photography 101 with "Astro Terry" At least six people were killed when a fourth-floor balcony collapsed during a birthday party for a group of Irish students; and NASA Astronaut Terry Virts is back on Earth after a 199-day mission aboard the International Space Station. During his time on the ISS, Virts shared incredible photographs of his view from space. So which image is his favorite?