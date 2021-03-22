6/13: Shiite men answer call to arms against ISIS; A father's gift to his daughters Answering the call to Jihad, crowds of Shiite men swarmed recruitment centers ready and eager to take on the Sunni extremists of ISIS, who have captured two major Iraqi cities. The call to arms came from Iraq's top Shiite cleric, who said that protecting Shiite shrines is a sacred duty; and, as part of our continuing series "On the Road," Steve Hartman meets Chris Rosati who after receiving a diagnosis for a terminal illness, made a conscious decision to spread as much kindness as he could, serving as a lasting lesson for his daughters.