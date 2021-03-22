6/12: Iraqi civilians flee fighting, as militants close in; Actress Ruby Dee dies at 91 Thousands of frightened Iraqis continue to flee the fighting, streaming across the desert to Iraqi Kurdistan. On the ground, despite billions of dollars in American aid, Iraq's military seems unable or unwilling to take on the armed Islamic extremists; and, actress and activist Ruby Dee has died at the age of 91. Ruby Dee's most famous collaboration was with Ossie Davis. They were married for more than half a century and made five films together, including "Do the Right Thing."